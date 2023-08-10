Tanker truck rollover on southbound Hwy 101 onramp at Alemany in San Francisco snarls traffic
CHP in San Francisco are at the scene of an injury accident involving an overturned tanker truck carrying cooking oil that has shut down the southbound US-101 onramp at Alemany Boulevard, authorities said.
At 1:26 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert regarding the overturned tractor trailer that left one person injured.
San Francisco Fire tweeted that one occupant was being treated for minor injuries. There were reports on cooking oil possibly leaking onto the roadway, but fire officials said there was no immediate health hazard.
There currently is no estimated time to reopen the onramp is closed. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
