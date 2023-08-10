Tanker truck rollover on southbound Hwy 101 onramp at Alemany in San Francisco snarls traffic

CHP in San Francisco are at the scene of an injury accident involving an overturned tanker truck carrying cooking oil that has shut down the southbound US-101 onramp at Alemany Boulevard, authorities said.

At 1:26 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert regarding the overturned tractor trailer that left one person injured.

San Francisco Fire tweeted that one occupant was being treated for minor injuries. There were reports on cooking oil possibly leaking onto the roadway, but fire officials said there was no immediate health hazard.

TANKER TRUCK ROLLOVER



ALEMANY BLVD TO SOUTHBOUND ON-RAMP.

ONE OCCUPANT WITH MINOR INJURIES BEING TREATED BY #SFFDEMS.

TANKER CARRYING COOKING OIL, NO IMMEDIATE HEALTH HAZARD.

EXPECT DELAYS



CONTACT @CHPAlerts FOR UPDATES pic.twitter.com/cYelnUmjX3 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 10, 2023

There currently is no estimated time to reopen the onramp is closed. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.