SWAT officers arrest 4 alleged gang members in 2 Morgan Hill homicides

MORGAN HILL -- Investigators have arrested four suspects in the Morgan Hill homicides of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio dating as far back as May 2020.

The homicides were separate investigations. Police did not say if there was any link between the two slayings.

Duran was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant in another vehicle on May 29, 2020.

After more than two years of investigation, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra on October 26 for the Duran slaying.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ricardo Catalan-Murga and two juveniles -- 17 and 15 -- were arrested by the SWAT team in warrant searches on October 26 and October 27 in connection with Cossio's murder. The 17-year-old was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Gomez-Guerra and Catalan-Murga were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on murder and gang charges. The two youths were also booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on murder and gang charges.

"The Morgan Hill Police Department extends our condolences to the families of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio, and we thank them for their patience and support during our lengthy investigations," police said in a news release. "We hope our Detectives have provided a step forward in bringing closure to the families."

The investigations of these cases continue to be ongoing, and anyone that may have information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Warren at: (669) 253-4894 or email Ryan.Warren@morganhill.ca.gov or Detective Adrian Sapien at: (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov