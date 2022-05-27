Suspicious death of San Jose woman in February prompts homicide investigation

SAN JOSE – The death of woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a body found, about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, in the city's David-Rosemary neighborhood.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Jose police.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the woman had suspicious injuries.

Based on the coroner's investigation, the case was deemed a homicide. Police have not identified a suspect.

The woman's name was not released pending the coroner's office confirming her identity and notifying next of kin.

The death is San Jose's 12th homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sgt. White #4104 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283, or via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3440@sanjoseca.gov