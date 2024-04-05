Northville homes target of South American organized crime ring, police say

High-end home burglaries on the rise again in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Northville police say at least five home invasions over the last year bear "striking similarities" to other break-ins at luxury high-end homes in Metro Detroit that are attributed to an international organized crime ring believed to be from South America.

Police say the thieves typically operate in groups of three to four people and park a vehicle on a side street away from the home before forcing their way into the residence. Once inside, the thieves steal valuable items like cash, jewelry and other high-end possessions.

READ: Task force created to take down international crime group in high-end home burglaries in Metro Detroit

"We are deeply concerned about the recent uptick in what appears to be organized crime activities targeting our neighborhoods," said Northville Deputy Chief of Police Matthew MacKenzie. "We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately to law enforcement."

As a result of the break-ins, Northville police are increasing patrols and implementing surveillance measures in the impacted areas.

Last week, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said international thieves are again targeting high-end homes in Metro Detroit.

Law enforcement estimates that about 100 teams of three to four people are operating throughout the U.S., with three groups recently targeting Oakland County homes.

Several months ago, Chilean gangs were arrested after breaking into homes in Southeast Michigan. Other cities, like Baltimore and Phoenix, have reported similar crimes.

"They come in teams with backpacks. Each backpack has a different tool set. Some are breaching tools, some are electronics to jam alarm systems," said Bouchard.

Anyone with information about the Northville break-ins is asked to call Northville police at 248-349-9400.