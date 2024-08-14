Suspects in killing of Oakland officer Tuan Le to stand trial

The three suspects accused of killing Oakland officer Tuan Le will be going to trial, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing was held with the suspects, Sebron Russell, Mark Demetrious and Allen Starr Brown, and according to the DA, the judge found that there was enough evidence to support the case going to trial.

"The Court found that the prosecution team presented sufficient evidence to show that defendants … 'knew or should have known' that Officer Tuan Le was a peace officer engaged in his duties at the time of the murder," the DA said.

Sanders will face several charges at trial.

murder with special allegations of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury

the murder of a peace office engaged in his duties

drive-by murder

second-degree burglary

Brown faces charges of murder with special allegations of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and second-degree burglary.

Russell faces charges of murder, with a special allegation of felony murder and three counts of second-degree burglary.

The three suspects are expected to appear in for trial on Aug. 28.

A fourth suspect, Marquis Copper was found to not have been a "major participant" in the killing, but he will be standing trial for three counts of second-degree burglary.

Tuan Le was killed on Dec. 29, 2023. The fatal shooting happened when Le and other undercover officers responded to a robbery at a cannabis business.