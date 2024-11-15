Suspected San Francisco Tenderloin drug dealer arrested after pursuit; fentanyl, $6K seized

Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected of selling drugs in the city's Tenderloin, following a foot pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to officers, Kerlin Salgado-Ferrera was the subject of an investigation conducted by the department's Narcotics Unit, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Army National Guard in October. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for Salgado-Ferrera, his vehicle and his home in Oakland.

On Wednesday evening, officers located Salgado-Ferrera as he was driving in the city's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood. After parking near California and Polk streets, police said he led officers on a brief foot pursuit in which he discarded suspected narcotics.

Officers caught up with Salgado-Ferrera and found he was in possession of additional suspected narcotics and other items related to dealing drugs. He was then placed under arrest.

Narcotics Unit officers also served a warrant at his home on the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland and seized additional drugs and cash. A total of 68.1 grams of fentanyl, 101.6 grams of methamphetamine, 237.2 grams of cocaine, 82.4 grams of fentanyl pills and 5.4 grams of heroin were seized, along with more than $6,000.

Items seized following the Nov. 13, 2024 arrest of a suspected San Francisco Tenderloin drug dealer. San Francisco Police Department

Salgado-Ferrera was booked on multiple charges, including sale or transportation of a controlled substance, operating or maintaining a drug house and a probation violation.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon, according to jail records.