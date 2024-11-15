Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspected San Francisco Tenderloin drug dealer arrested after pursuit; fentanyl, $6K seized

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Crackdown on S.F. Tenderloin drug dealing yields results
Crackdown on S.F. Tenderloin drug dealing yields results 04:56

Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected of selling drugs in the city's Tenderloin, following a foot pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to officers, Kerlin Salgado-Ferrera was the subject of an investigation conducted by the department's Narcotics Unit, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Army National Guard in October. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for Salgado-Ferrera, his vehicle and his home in Oakland.

On Wednesday evening, officers located Salgado-Ferrera as he was driving in the city's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood. After parking near California and Polk streets, police said he led officers on a brief foot pursuit in which he discarded suspected narcotics.

Officers caught up with Salgado-Ferrera and found he was in possession of additional suspected narcotics and other items related to dealing drugs. He was then placed under arrest.

Narcotics Unit officers also served a warrant at his home on the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland and seized additional drugs and cash. A total of 68.1 grams of fentanyl, 101.6 grams of methamphetamine, 237.2 grams of cocaine, 82.4 grams of fentanyl pills and 5.4 grams of heroin were seized, along with more than $6,000.

sf-tenderloin-drug-arrest-111524.jpg
Items seized following the Nov. 13, 2024 arrest of a suspected San Francisco Tenderloin drug dealer. San Francisco Police Department

Salgado-Ferrera was booked on multiple charges, including sale or transportation of a controlled substance, operating or maintaining a drug house and a probation violation.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon, according to jail records.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.