Suspected San Jose hit-and-run leaves 1 in critical condition
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating an alleged hit and run collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened at about midnight Sunday morning near Berryessa Road and Piedmont Road.
Area streets were closed after the multiple-vehicle collision, which was reported at 12:03 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.
One passenger was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The roadway was reopened by around 8 a.m. Sunday.
