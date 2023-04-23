Suspected San Jose hit-and-run leaves 1 in critical condition

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating an alleged hit and run collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at about midnight Sunday morning near Berryessa Road and Piedmont Road.

San Jose police and firefighters responded on April 23, 2023 to a suspected hit and run collision near Berryessa Road and Piedmont Road. San Jose Fire Department

Area streets were closed after the multiple-vehicle collision, which was reported at 12:03 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

One passenger was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The roadway was reopened by around 8 a.m. Sunday.