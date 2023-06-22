Suspected gang members jailed following probe into series of violent crimes in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Twelve suspected gang members have been arrested for a series of violent crimes over the past year in San Jose, including attempted murder, armed robberies and assaults, police announced Thursday.

The arrests happened between May 23 and June 15 following a lengthy investigation by the San Jose Police Department's gang, assault and other special operations units.

Nine adults and three juveniles were arrested after police served multiple search warrants in various homes in the city of San Jose and at one location in East Palo Alto.

(Clockwise from upper left) Antonio Flores, Brian Yanez, Jonathan Bordeaux, Armando Gutierrez, Miguel Bracamontes, Alex Nguyen, Joshua Rios, Angel Paez, Gabriel Gogue San Jose Police Department

Police said searches at these homes yielded multiple firearms and ammunition, gang indicia, narcotics, and evidence of other crimes.

The adults were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail while the juvenile suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.