Suspect sketch released in Gray Whale Beach sexual assault

SAN MATEO -- Authorities have release a sketch of the man sought in a weekend sexual assault at the Gray Whale Cove State Beach on the San Mateo County coast.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the assault took place around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.

According to investigators, an adult female was sexually assaulted on the stairwell leading to the beach. The suspect was described as a white adult male in his 30's, standing approximately 5'7" tall, slightly overweight with a "beer belly," dark brown hair and a medium length brown colored beard.

gray-whale-sexual-assault-suspect san-mateo-sheriff-sketch

He was wearing a dark navy-blue spandex style tight shirt, baggy cotton jogger pants, no socks and no shoes. The suspect was wearing a black backpack at the time of the assault.

This is an active and on-going investigation, anyone who may be able to identify this suspect, or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Det. Piper at 650-599-1536 or by email at JPiper@smcgov.org,