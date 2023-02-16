Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect sketch released in Gray Whale Beach sexual assault

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:21

SAN MATEO -- Authorities have release a sketch of the man sought in a weekend sexual assault at the Gray Whale Cove State Beach on the San Mateo County coast.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the assault took place around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.

According to investigators, an adult female was sexually assaulted on the stairwell leading to the beach. The suspect was described as a white adult male in his 30's, standing approximately 5'7" tall, slightly overweight with a "beer belly," dark brown hair and a medium length brown colored beard. 

gray-whale-sexual-assault-suspect-san-mateo-sheriff-sketch.jpg
gray-whale-sexual-assault-suspect san-mateo-sheriff-sketch

He was wearing a dark navy-blue spandex style tight shirt, baggy cotton jogger pants, no socks and no shoes. The suspect was wearing a black backpack at the time of the assault. 

This is an active and on-going investigation, anyone who may be able to identify this suspect, or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Det. Piper at 650-599-1536 or by email at JPiper@smcgov.org,

First published on February 16, 2023 / 1:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.