Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.

Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a road rage incident between drivers of two vehicles.

When both vehicles were stopped behind businesses near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, the suspect got out of his Honda, fired at least two shots in the air and pointed the gun at the driver of a pickup truck before driving away.

The other driver followed the suspect's vehicle as it sped north of Santa Rosa on U.S. Highway 101.

About that same time, police heard from a resident who had found a handgun near the scene where the shooting took place, and which matches the description of the suspect's handgun.

Police believed Jimenez-Romeo was in Willits in Mendocino County and contacted him by phone, convincing him to surrender.

