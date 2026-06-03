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Suspect in killing of Berkeley woman arrested in Dixon

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Berkeley police on Wednesday said a man suspected of killing a woman on California Street was arrested.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and was identified by police as 28-year-old Damarcus Jones.

Police said the investigation began May 30 when the property manager of an apartment building on the 1900 block of California Street called them, and said a deceased person was found inside one of the homes.

Officers responded and found a 37-year-old Berkeley woman. Police said she appeared to have died after a physical assault.

Police said investigators suspected the victim's boyfriend based on evidence and information they gathered. An arrest warrant was secured and Jones was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in Dixon. 

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