Suspect in killing of Berkeley woman arrested in Dixon

Berkeley police on Wednesday said a man suspected of killing a woman on California Street was arrested.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and was identified by police as 28-year-old Damarcus Jones.

Police said the investigation began May 30 when the property manager of an apartment building on the 1900 block of California Street called them, and said a deceased person was found inside one of the homes.

Officers responded and found a 37-year-old Berkeley woman. Police said she appeared to have died after a physical assault.

Police said investigators suspected the victim's boyfriend based on evidence and information they gathered. An arrest warrant was secured and Jones was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in Dixon.