Suspect in freeway shooting, I-80 standoff in Fairfield dies, prosecutors say

Suspect in hours-long I-80 standoff in Solano County dies

SOLANO COUNTY – The suspect who was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff that caused a massive backup on Interstate 80 in Solano County earlier this month died last week, the district attorney's office said.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Mario Territo of Rohnert Park. He died on May 8.

Territo was suspected of leading police on a chase through three Bay Area counties before coming to a stop on I-80 in Fairfield on May 3.

Territo allegedly shot out the window of an SUV on Highway 101 near Santa Rosa. This shooting then started the pursuit, which crossed the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and into the East Bay before ending in the standoff.

Authorities said they tried to use de-escalation techniques but the driver refused to comply.

Territo sat with a gun in his lap as police surrounded his car, authorities said. The CHP initially reported that he died after he shot himself, but later issued a correction saying he survived and was in critical condition.