Suspect in deadly San Francisco Sunset District explosion and fire re-arrested, charged with murder

SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of causing a deadly explosion and fire in San Francisco's Sunset District earlier this year that rocked an entire city block has been arrested again and is now charged with murder.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said their investigators came across new evidence in this case. The defendant Darron Price is being held in jail until his next court hearing on Wednesday.

The explosion on the happened on February 9 at a rented home on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue . Price is accused of blowing up his house while allegedly operating a cannabis lab in his basement.

Over 100 firefighters and 35 fire trucks responded to the fire, which initially prompted an evacuation order for the entire 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, though it was later changed to only an evacuation order for homes between the 1730 and 1750 block of the street. The remainder of the block was ordered to shelter in place.

Price was first charged with involuntary manslaughter after the explosion killed his wife Rita, who had been permanently disabled after a stroke. Her caretaker was badly burned in the incident.

Price's two teenage children -- who also lived at the house -- were not there at the time of the explosion, which shattered windows of nearby homes and vehicles. Authorities said the explosion and fire destroyed the home at 1734 22nd Avenue and severely damaged the homes to the left and right of it.

It's quite a turn in the case. At first, the explosion looked like a crime of negligence, but now it appears it could be more sinister than that.

A judge earlier ruled Price did not act with malice or intent to harm others and he was released from custody and placed under house arrest.

KPIX spoke with one those neighbors soon after Price was released from jail.

"We're a bit concerned that they let Darron Price out on bail today. We do understand that he did not do anything deliberately, but we don't really know what his state of mind is now," said neighbor David Garth. "And I mean there's a side of me that feels bad for the guy, he didn't want to kill anybody he just made some bad decisions."

Four months later, the public is left wondering what led prosecutors to decide that the more serious charge of murder might fit the crime.

Next week, the DA's office will move to consolidate the murder charge with the other nine felony charges Price is facing including child endangerment, reckless burning, and elder abuse.