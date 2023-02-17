Man accused in San Francisco deadly home explosion sobs in court

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man whose wife died in a horrific home explosion and fire, allegedly triggered by an illegal drug manufacturing operation, broke down in court Friday as judge determined if he could be released from custody.

Emotions ran high during the morning hearing in the courtroom of San Francisco Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 53-year-old Darron Price appeared distraught at times, sobbing quietly at other times.

Also in the courtroom were several San Francisco firefighters watching the proceedings.

Price is scheduled to be arraigned next Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse.

His wife of 15 years and mother of three children -- 51-year-old Rita Price -- died in the blast and fire linked to illegal cannabis oil production using butane.

She had a stroke or brain aneurysm years ago that impacted the left side of her body, which is why she was in a wheelchair and could not escape the flames.

Her caregiver remains hospitalized with severe burns.

Meanwhile, the Price's two-story home on 22nd Avenue in San Francisco's Sunset District was reduced to a pile of charred debris. Homes on either side have been red-tagged and are uninhabitable.

Friday's hearing was to determine if Price would remain in jail.

After hearing arguments from attorneys on both sides, Judge Hwang ruled there was not enough evidence to find that releasing Price would cause great bodily injury to others.

But his release came with conditions.

According to the Chronicle, Price will have to submit to searches of his person, electronic devices, residence and vehicle at any time, without probable cause. His home detention will be monitored by the sheriff and he will be required to surrender his passports.

The judge also ordered Price to stay away from the burned home unless he is accompanied by legal counsel and not try to contact his neighbors.

He also will be allowed to attend his wife's funeral.