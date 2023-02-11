Arrest made in connection with deadly explosion at San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect has been taken into custody by the San Francisco police department following a house explosion and fire on Thursday in the city's Sunset District that left one person dead.

A 53-year-old resident of San Francisco has been charged with manslaughter, drug manufacturing and two counts of endangering children, according to SFPD's Raj Vaswani.

A police source tells KPIX that the suspect turned himself in after being contacted by investigators.

The San Francisco police department's special Investigations/arson task force made the arrest on Friday, according to a police spokesman.

At least one person was killed and two others, including a firefighter, were injured when a home in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue exploded and caught fire Thursday morning. The explosion shattered nearby windows and the house completely collapsed on itself.

The explosion and fire prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders Thursday.

According to a police source, the deceased victim who was found in the home was an elderly woman whose caretaker, while doing a load of laundry, started the dryer which may have sparked the blast.

