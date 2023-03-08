Suspect in Alameda county hate crime case now facing two charges

OAKLAND - A man charged with a hate crime is now facing a second hate crime charge following an amendment to the charges from an assault in Fremont in 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said Tuesday.

The suspect is also charged with trying to kill the victim in the second case.

The amended charges stem from an assault in which Aqweel Khan, 46, allegedly ran over another man six times with a car in December 2021. The man survived and is still traumatized by the assault.

It's the second time Khan has assaulted the same man, Price alleges.

Price's predecessor, Nancy O'Malley, did not charge Khan with a hate crime in the alleged assault with a car.

"I have no explanation for the discrepancy," she said.

Khan was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. Following a review by prosecutors in Price's office, the hate crime allegation was added.

The other alleged hate crime offense by Khan was against a woman of Indian descent in August 2021, Alameda County prosecutors said.

Price and prosecutors in her office believe racial bias prompted both assaults.

"Hate crimes will not be tolerated in Alameda County," Price said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Oakland.

Court documents allege Khan admitted to spray painting racist words on the vehicle of the man he is accused of running over. Khan also allegedly admitted to trying to kill that man, court documents said.

Khan fled the scene and Alameda County following the attack with the car, Price alleged. Khan was arrested in the Sacramento area three days after the assault, according to court documents.

Khan was not in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to Alameda County jail records.

He was scheduled to be in court Tuesday, but it was postponed to address the amended charges, Price said.

Both of Khan's alleged victims testified at his preliminary hearing, Price said.