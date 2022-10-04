Watch CBS News
Suspect behind bars after fatal shooting near CSU East Bay

HAYWARD (BCN/CBS SF) -- A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man near Cal State University in Hayward earlier in the day, police said.

Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard.

Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a shooting may have occurred, according to police. Officers located an unconscious man suffering from bullet wounds and paramedics tried to save the man's life, police said. He died at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld by police. The killing is the ninth this year in Hayward, according to police.

Fisher was located at the scene and arrested, police said. Fisher is being held at the Hayward jail.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting may call Detective Kell at (510) 293-7176.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 8:37 PM

