Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect arrested in Rodeo homicide following shelter-in-place order

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

RODEO -- The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide and has a suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place order that went out to some residents Tuesday evening, the department said.

Authorities in Rodeo announced the lifting of the shelter-in-place at 8:08 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order was issued at 6:16 p.m. to people in the area of 333 Vallejo Ave and 1223 Mariposa Ave due to police activity. Residents were told to stay inside and close their windows and doors.

The sheriff's office said it will release more information about the incident on Wednesday.  

First published on June 15, 2022 / 7:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.