Suspect arrested in fatal weekend shooting near Petaluma bar

Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting near a bar located on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma over the weekend.

According to an update posted on the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, detectives with the sheriff's violent crime division made the arrest in the Sunday homicide.

Lakeville Highway shooting investigation in Petaluma. Dave Cannon

Deputies responded Sunday afternoon at around 4:15 p.m. to the area of Lakeville Highway and Stage Gulch Road near Ernie's Tin Bar after receiving a report that a person was found dead with possible gunshot wounds.

Deputies located the victim who appeared to have been shot. They also found shell casings in the area.

After arriving at the scene and collecting evidence, detectives were able to locate the suspect in San Jose and arrest him at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. He was identified as 59-year-old Salome, Arizona, resident Paul Elliot Coilton.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and faces charges of murder, car jacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He remains in custody with no bail.

Authorities did not provide any additional information regarding the crimes committed. The sheriff's office thanked the community for their help providing information about the incident.