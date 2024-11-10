1 killed in apparent shooting near Petaluma bar, deputies say

PETALUMA – An investigation is underway in Sonoma County after a person died in an apparent shooting on Sunday, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Lakeville Highway and Stage Gulch Road, near Ernie's Tin Bar, around 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a person was dead with possible gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victim appeared to have been shot. They say they located shell casings in the area.

There was no other information available, including any suspect information.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Detectives took over the investigation. Authorities confirmed an arrest in the case Monday afternoon.