Watch CBS News
Crime

1 killed in apparent shooting near Petaluma bar, deputies say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 11-10-2024
PIX Now evening edition 11-10-2024 08:33

PETALUMA  – An investigation is underway in Sonoma County after a person died in an apparent shooting on Sunday, deputies said. 

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Lakeville Highway and Stage Gulch Road, near Ernie's Tin Bar, around 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a person was dead with possible gunshot wounds. 

Deputies said the victim appeared to have been shot. They say they located shell casings in the area. 

There was no other information available, including any suspect information. 

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Detectives took over the investigation. Authorities confirmed an arrest in the case Monday afternoon.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.