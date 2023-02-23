Suspect arrested in San Francisco convenience store armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 60-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested in connection with at least three armed convenience store robberies.

San Francisco police said Frank Bennett was booked into county jail on three counts of robbery, three counts of commission of a crime with a firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Detectives were also investigating Bennett for his possible involvement in additional robberies that have occurred in San Francisco as well as San Mateo County.

On February 7 at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred at a gas station on the 900 block of Ocean Ave.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that an unknown male entered the store and after other customers left, placed a candy bar on the counter as if ready to purchase. Once the cash register was open, the suspect walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at the victim and took the currency that was in the register.

The suspect then fled the store southbound on Harold Ave.

The SFPD Robbery Unit was already investigating a similar incident that took place on January 6 at a gas station on the 400 block of Potrero Ave.

On February 16, investigators were informed that a robbery had occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. at a business located on the 1500 block of Revere Ave.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified Bennett as the suspect in all three robberies. He was taken into custody on February 16 without incident on the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Bruno.

A search of Bennett's residence yielded a loaded firearm, ammunition, currency as well as clothing and accessories that are believed to have been worn during the robberies.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.