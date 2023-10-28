Oakley police release man arrested in connection to shooting death of teen at house party

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager at an Oakley house party is to be released, Police Chief Paul Beard said.

Jason Walizada, 18, of Antioch, was taken into custody Wednesday following the shooting death of Ke'Marion Tucker, a 16-year-old resident of Brentwood.

"Walizada will be released from custody later today pending further developments in our investigation," Beard said in a press release Friday afternoon. "This latest development is always considered to be a possibility in major cases like ours where there are large amounts of evidence to process and sort through."

Tucker was shot at a house in the 400 block of Shannon Way on Oct. 21. Three other teens were injured in the shooting.

Oakley police said at the time of the arrest that Walizada was not the "sole focus" of their investigation.

Police said witnesses told them that a group of 20 to 30 people tried to get into the party and, upon discovering the front door locked, went into the backyard through a side gate.

Shortly afterward, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the house. Police found five 9mm shell casings during their investigation.

"This case represents the largest, most violent and deadly mass-shooting involving youth in the history of Oakley," Beard said. "We are not done in our pursuit of justice in this killing, and it is our end goal to remove all responsible parties from free society and incarcerate them."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8855. Tips can be emailed to opd@ci.oakley.ca.us.