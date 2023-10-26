Suspect arrested in Oakley house party shooting that killed teen, injured 3 others

An 18-year-old from Antioch was arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting at a house party in Oakley over the weekend that killed one and injured three others, police said.

Oakley Police said Jason Walizada was arrested as a suspect around 4:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Orange Way in Antioch. He was booked into the Main Detention Facility in Martinez on suspicion of homicide with a $1,150,000 bail.

According to the police, Walizada is not the "sole focus" of their investigation, and they are still investigating the shooting and other leads.

The Contra Costa County Coroner's office recently identified the victim who died as Ke'Marion Tucker, a 16-year-old resident of Brentwood.

Tucker was shot at a house in the 400 block of Shannon Way. Police had responded to a noise complaint at the house, where a party was being held, 30 minutes before the shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Saturday.

An 18-year-old at the home told officers she was trying to shut down the party, but that kids were still showing up.

Officers offered to help shut the party down, but she declined assistance.

After the officers left, police said they learned from a witness that a group of about 20 to 30 kids showed up at the home. The group went through a side gate after finding the front door was locked.

Not long after, screaming was heard from inside the home and people were seen running out of the front door. About five to six shots were heard in front of the home.

Five 9mm spent shell casings were found. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting also injured 17-year-old female and two male victims, 16-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The three other victims are expected to survive. At least one of the victims has been released from the hospital.