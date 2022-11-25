Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides

BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.

Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin.

Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for murder.

Hours later, deputies were called out to investigate a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive. This incident took place at around 3:40 p.m.

Arriving deputies found a man on the street. He was pronounced dead on scene. The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of next to kin.

Emmanuel Morales, 18 years old from Antioch, was arrested on suspicions of murder and possession of an assault weapon and 38-year-old Arturo Morales was detained on an accessory charge.

Both investigations remained ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.