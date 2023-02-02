Suspect arrested after Pacific Grove crime spree -- carjackings, kidnapping, resisting arrest

PACIFIC GROVE -- A 36-year-old Seaside man has been arrested after an alleged crime spree that included carjackings, a kidnapping and resisting being taken into custody.

Pacific Grove police said Zachary Drehobl was being held in Monterey County jail on multiple counts including carjacking, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, trespassing, tampering with a vehicle, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

Officers first responded to a 3:05 p.m. Wednesday to check out a report of a disturbance at 160 Country Club Gate near the Rip Van Winkle Open Space.

The investigation determined that Drehobl had stolen a Mazda Miata in Monterey and drove to a filling station on Forest Avenue in Pacific Grove, where he carjacked a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with a passenger still inside.

Drehobl then drove to 160 Country Club Gate, where he attempted to forcibly remove the victim before fleeing the area on foot to the Forest Grove residential community, where officers found him in a garage tampering with a vehicle.

Police urge anyone with additional information about this ongoing investigation to please contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143, the Anonymous Tip Line at (831) 648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org.