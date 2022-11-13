Suspect arrested after Niles District shooting in Fremont; victim expected to survive

FREMONT – A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson.

(Photo: Fremont Police Dept. via Facebook)

The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. when officers responded to the shooting on School Street near Bodily Avenue and adjacent to Niles Community Park. Police located the suspect a short time later.

Police said the victim was targeted. The suspect is in custody.

The case remains under active investigation late Saturday afternoon.