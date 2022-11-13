Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect arrested after Niles District shooting in Fremont; victim expected to survive

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 12:17

FREMONT – A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson.

fremonpolicecar.jpg
(Photo: Fremont Police Dept. via Facebook)

The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. when officers responded to the shooting on School Street near Bodily Avenue and adjacent to Niles Community Park. Police located the suspect a short time later. 

Police said the victim was targeted. The suspect is in custody.

The case remains under active investigation late Saturday afternoon.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 7:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.