Suspect arrested after Niles District shooting in Fremont; victim expected to survive
FREMONT – A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson.
The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. when officers responded to the shooting on School Street near Bodily Avenue and adjacent to Niles Community Park. Police located the suspect a short time later.
Police said the victim was targeted. The suspect is in custody.
The case remains under active investigation late Saturday afternoon.
