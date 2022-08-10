Searchers release surveillance camera photo of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE -- Hours before she disappeared, an image of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was recorded on a surveillance camera at a Truckee business.

In the photo, she appears to be smiling and not in any distress.

Meanwhile, more than 75 searchers from a variety of law enforcement agencies and three aircraft continued their search of the Tahoe region for any sign of the teen or her car.

Placer County Sheriff's Office/Sami Smith

Rodni was last seen attending a party over the weekend near the Prosser Family Campground located just north of Truckee.

According to the Placer County sheriff's office, she was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults before disappearing. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda CRVN with a California license plate No. 8YUR127, which is also missing and her cell phone is not working.

On Sunday, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, took to social media to issue an emotional plea for help locating her daughter.

"We're so scared and we miss her so much, and we love her so much," Rodni-Nieman said in the video message. "And Kiely if you see please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you."

As #PCSO detectives continue to investigate Kiely’s disappearance and follow up on multiple leads, Kiely Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has a plea to the community. If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call our tip line: (530) 581-6320, Option 7. pic.twitter.com/kx4ZBVnrwu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 8, 2022

Authorities said Kiely is 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds and has blonde hair, hazel eyes and a nose ring. She was wearing a black tank top and green Dickies pants when she was last seen.

"We are treating her disappearance as an abduction right now because we have not been able to locate her vehicle," sheriff's spokesperson Angela Musallam said.

If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call the Placer County sheriff tip line at (530) 581-6320, Option 7.