Surfer pulled unconscious out of pounding surf in Santa Cruz County during storm

A surfer was rescued in Santa Cruz County Wednesday morning after being knocked unconscious in the pounding surf during a strong storm that was battering the region with rain, high winds, and dangerous tidal conditions, authorities said.

The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said in a press release to CBS News Bay Area that the rescue happened just after 9 a.m. in waters off The Hook County Park in the Pleasure Point community east of Santa Cruz and Twin Lakes. Crews from the Fire District, California State Parks, Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol, Santa Cruz Fire Department were dispatched to a report of two surfers possibly in distress.

The Fire District said units arrived to find one male surfer in the surfline being pushed down the coast east toward Privates Beach. The Santa Cruz Sentinal reported that the second surfer had made it past the line of breaking waves and was safe, while the other was caught in the crashing waves.

Fire District and State Parks personnel entered the water and were able to pulled out the victim, who was unconscious at this point, the district said. The unidentified victim was taken to the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor aboard a Harbor Patrol vessel and then rushed to Dominican Hospital. His condition was not known.

The other surfer was able to safely paddle back to shore, the Sentinel reported.

The National Weather Service had issued a coastal hazard statement for the region, including the Santa Cruz County coastline, that lasted until early morning, as well as a beach hazards statement in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. The area is also under a coastal flood advisory that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday, lasting until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The region is also experiencing king tides, and the high tide at 9 a.m. Wednesday reached about 6 feet.

"We don't advise entry in the water in conditions that are unfavorable and pose threats," Central Fire District Division Chief Patrick Winters told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. "Individuals should be aware of the conditions, be aware of the potential change in the conditions, and stay out of the water when significant high tides and swells are present."