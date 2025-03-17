North Bay group helps people with disabilities learn to live full and independent lives

North Bay group helps people with disabilities learn to live full and independent lives

North Bay group helps people with disabilities learn to live full and independent lives

A man with autism is taking on his challenges and learning how to live a full and productive life, with the help of a North Bay group.

Alex Glassberg begins to draw and express some of his frustrations, joy, and healing through art.

"I was stuck. I didn't know what to do. I didn't have enough skills," said Glassberg.

The 33-year-old tackles each day living with autism. He's been diagnosed as high functioning, but still needs guidance.

JC Porras at Supportive Steps Services in Santa Rosa is one of Glassberg's mentors and relates to some of the challenges he faces.

"By taking that step into releasing some of that stress, anxiety, by just putting a line on the paper, then you just kind of feel like that's very natural, and then you want to continue, you want to keep expressing yourself," said Porras.

Glassberg is learning other adaptive skills to live on his own including how to cook meals, and budget expenses.

He's been attending workshops for about a year.

Glassberg also now works at Paradise Found Records and Music in Petaluma, once a week.

"I feel like this is where I want to be, physically and mentally," Glassberg told CBS News Bay Area.

He cleans records, does some dusting during shifts, and is hoping to turn a non-paid internship into a full-time job.

"It's so interesting to be part of the team who is lovely and caring and supportive," said Glassberg.

"We definitely have opportunities to reach out to our community and help folks kind of get a start in the work environment," said Paradise Found Music & Records owner David Lannon.

Glassberg is learning to contribute in a work environment and continue developing life skills with peers who are tackling the everyday challenges of living with developmental disabilities.

Pasquale Bolognese is the clinical director at Supportive Steps Services.

"I want individuals here to feel there is a purpose to their life," said Bolognese.

For Glassberg, he's one step closer to finding that purpose.

"It's time for me to shine, which means it's time for me to move out and be myself as I could be," said Glassberg.

That's music to his ears, and an even bigger circle of friends, family, and supporters who are helping him reach those goals.

Service providers told CBS News Bay Area to consult with local agencies, such as regional centers or county social services, to determine specific eligibility and available services.

Many of the services are funded by the state and come at no cost to the participants.