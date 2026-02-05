Super Bowl buzz continues as 49ers leaders, former WR Deebo Samuel attend San Francisco concert

Super Bowl festivities continued Thursday as athletes and celebrities attended the Benson Boone concert in San Francisco.

A familiar face was in the crowd in former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel had nothing but love for his former GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

When Samuel was asked what it's like to see Shanahan, he said, "It's cool."

"Awesome to see Deebo," Shanahan responded. "Can't wait to hang with him. It's been too long."

While Shanahan has already filled the defensive coordinator vacancy with Raheem Morris, he hasn't been able to take a break from football quite yet.

"I tried to dodge this week, but it's a little more business than I realized," he said. "I got to do it, but having fun seeing old friends."

While the 49ers won't be taking home the Lombardi trophy this year, the Super Bowl is a big win for the region.

"It's so good to see the city light up and shine," 49ers CEO Al Guido said. "It's great to also deliver $500 million of economic impact to this region, which so desperately needs it. So, for me, it's great that the event is going to happen and the Super Bowl game is played, but it's really about the legacy that we leave."

"It's amazing to see the city just thriving and the entirety of the Bay just alive and showing the world who we really are," added Bay Area Host Committee President Zaileen Janmohamed.

Other football players also attended the concert, including a couple from the team the 49ers beat in the wildcard round.

"I would do a lot of things to be playing this Sunday instead of all this stuff," Eagles Cornerback Cooper DeJean said.

"I've played six years, and I won one Super Bowl," Eagles receiver A.J. Brown added. "It's just how it goes."