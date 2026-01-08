Woman found fatally shot in car in Sunnyvale, suspect sought

Authorities in the South Bay are searching for a suspect after a woman was found fatally shot in a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 1200 block of Vienna Drive shortly before 9:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Captain Dzanh Le of the department told CBS News Bay Area that the shooting took place inside the Plaza Del Rey mobile home park.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release the victim's name.

At least one suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Eugene Rosette at 408-730-7110.