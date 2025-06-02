Suspect identified in deadly shooting of Sunnyvale man

Authorities in the South Bay have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting of a Sunnyvale man at a home last month.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, officers were called to a residence on the 900 block of South Wolfe Road around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, responding to reports of multiple gunshots.

Police found the victim outside the home with gunshot wounds. While officers rendered medical aid, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name was not released.

Jesus Aguilera, who is suspected in a deadly shooting on South Wolfe Road in Sunnyvale on May 29, 2025. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

In an update Monday, the Department of Public Safety identified the suspect as 44-year-old Jesus Aguilera of Sunnyvale. Police described Aguilera as 5'11", about 190 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Aguilera is considered armed and dangerous. Police said anyone who may spot Aguilera should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Aguilera's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective E. Rosette of the Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.