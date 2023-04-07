Sunnyvale couple arrested; Cache of illegal weapons, stolen vehicles, drugs seized

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SUNNYVALE -- Detectives have arrested a Sunnyvale couple and seized a small arsenal of weapons including rifles, shotguns, handguns, and a grenade launcher.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Anthony Gilbert, a convicted felon, and his wife, Melissa Stansberry have been booked into county jail on numerous weapons counts as well as child endangerment.

According to investigators, detectives received information that Gilber was manufacturing weapons and currency at his residence located on Waverly St.

Additionally, it was reported that Gilbert was in possession of a large cache of firearms and stolen vehicles.

Detectives conducted extensive follow-up and surveillance for several months.

On April 5, detectives served a search warrant at Gilbert's residence and located numerous rifles, shotguns, handguns, and a grenade launcher.

In addition to the firearms, suspected illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, high-capacity magazines, approximately 2000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and equipment for manufacturing firearms were also located.

Several vehicles were recovered from the residence, some of which were confirmed to be stolen. Detectives were confirming whether the other vehicles are stolen as well.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Mark Francis at (408) 730-7134 or mfrancis@sunnyvale.ca.gov.