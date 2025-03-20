Sunnyvale 2009 cold case rape suspect arrested

A man was arrested as the suspect in a 2009 rape cold case in Sunnyvale, police announced Thursday.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a press release Thursday that a renewed investigation of the unsolved kidnapping and rape case identified Davis Bryan Vest as the suspect.

The new evidence was presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and a warrant was issued for West's arrest. On Wednesday, DPS detectives arrested Vest and he was booked on charges of kidnapping to commit a sexual offense and rape.

Davis Bryan Vest in 2007 and in 2025. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

DPS said Vest was also identified in at least two rapes in Sunnyvale of separate victims in 2007 and 2009.

The department asked anyone with information about the case or any other cases to contact Detective Hutchison at 408-730-7110.