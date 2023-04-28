Study shows trained dogs can sniff out COVID-19 in infected patients

A California study found that dogs can sniff out people infected with COVID-19.

Jama Pediatrics released the April 2023 study, led by Dr.Carol Glaser, where two dogs were trained to identify volatile organic compounds emitted by people with COVID-19. The dogs were trained for two months in a laboratory with COVID-19 scent samples.

Schools in Northern California volunteered to participate in the project, with a total of 1558 participants. When antigen testing was scheduled at the schools, the in-person dog screening, or sniffing, was also done.

Students were six-feet apart and the dogs, led by handlers, sniffed students' ankles and feet.

Dogs alerted handlers to potential COVID-19 infection by sitting. Dog and antigen results were recorded and compared. The dogs came out with a 90% accuracy rate. The dogs accurately signaled 85 infections and ruled out 3411 infections.

However, they inaccurately signaled infection in 383 instances and missed 18 infections, resulting in sensitivity of 83%

The study stated the goal is for dogs to perform large-scale screenings and then antigen testing being used on people who dog-screened positive.

Incorporating canines into Covid-19 testing programs at schools, nursing homes or other public facilities could help save time, personnel, and possibly even costs.

The study's authors wrote their research supports the "use of dogs for efficient and noninvasive" Covid-19 screening and "could be used for other pathogens."