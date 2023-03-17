Student injured in stabbing at middle school in San Francisco's North Beach

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing at a middle school in North Beach that left one child injured and a second juvenile detained, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that officers from the Central Station responded to a school on the 2100 block of Powell Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a report of a stabbing. Police arrived on scene and met with a juvenile victim and the school staff. Francisco Middle School is located on that block at 2190 Powell Street.

Police said the juvenile was transported to an local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The San Francisco Unified School District posted a tweet later that afternoon that confirmed a student was injured Friday at Francisco Middle School

The tweet noted that police were at the school investigating, but that there was no active threat.

There has been an incident reported at Francisco Middle School this afternoon regarding a student who was injured. Police have responded and are investigating. There is no active threat to the school community. — SF public schools (@SFUnified) March 17, 2023

Police confirmed that a juvenile has been detained in connection with the stabbing and officers are still on scene investigating the incident.

The stabbing in San Francisco was the latest attack in what has been a rash of incidents at Bay Area schools since the fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School earlier this month.

Police in San Jose took a student into custody Wednesday after a stabbing at Sunrise Middle School left a 15-year-old student with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

Two students were sent home when they were caught with knives on the Montgomery High campus Friday afternoon. When a parent called and informed authorities of the incident after being notified by school administrators, police investigated the incident and arrested the students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. On Monday, two students from two different Santa Rosa schools were also arrested for bringing knives to campus.