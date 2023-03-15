Two students from two different schools arrested for knives in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA - Just weeks after a fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School and a day after school administrators there were placed on leave, two students in Santa Rosa schools have been arrested for bringing knives to campus.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday at Slater Middle School and Elsie Allen High School, respectively.

Santa Rosa police said in a Facebook post that the weapon at Slater Middle School was found in the morning when school officials searched a 14 year old student's bag on suspicion of bringing drugs to school. Marijuana was found, but also a knife with a five inch blade. Administrators immediately contacted police, who arrived and arrested the student for possessing a weapon on a school campus. Because of his age, the student's name will not be released. Currently, it is not known why he brought the knife to school.

At Elsie Allen High School, a knife was discovered on the floor of a classroom by a teacher in the early afternoon. Administrators questioned students until they found who brought the weapon -- a 3 inch folding knife -- to campus. The offending student was a 15 year old boy who will remain anonymous. Like the earlier incident, there is currently no known motive for the student to bring the weapon to the school.

No students or faculty members were harmed in either incident.