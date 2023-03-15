Juvenile in custody after allegedly stabbing teenage student at middle school in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said they have a student in custody Wednesday after a stabbing at Sunrise Middle School left a 15-year-old student with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

According to police, they received the call shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday. Units responded to the school on the 1100 block of East Julian Street and are currently investigating the incident.

Police did not say if the student who was stabbed required hospitalization for treatment of his injuries or what circumstances led up to the stabbing.

The SJPD media relations Twitter account also posted about the stabbing.

Units are currently investigating a stabbing incident at Sunrise Middle School. One 15 year old student with a non-life threatening injury. Suspect, also a student, in custody.



Updates as they become available.



TOC: 12:07 PM pic.twitter.com/mtwWFO5Oh8 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 15, 2023

The student in custody has not been identified. Police later confirmed the suspect would be booked into juvenile hall on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.