Stormy forecast: Hurricane force winds along Sierra Crest; Whiteout blizzard conditions in Tahoe

TRUCKEE -- As a potent storm front moved closer to Northern California, the forecast from the National Weather Service grew more ominous on its potential impact in the Sierra.

A new wrinkle was added Monday morning as the predicted winds for the Sierra Crest grew equal to those of Hurricane Ian.

"The first impacts of this storm's arrival were strong wind gusts (60-75 mph) in some wind prone sites of far western Nevada, with peak Sierra crest ridge gusts over 150 mph," Weather Service forecasters on Reno said. "We can hear the wind roaring outside our NWS building at this time! Snow has begun to accumulate across western Lassen County roads and I-80 west of Truckee, and the changeover to snow has recently reached Susanville and Truckee."

Snowfall will increase later in the day, throughout the night and morning hours of Tuesday.

"The snow shower bands will begin to consolidate into a continuous stream of moderate-heavy snow overnight into early Tuesday morning, likely continuing all day and into Tuesday night with 1-2 inches an hour snowfall rates prevailing," the weather service said. "The most treacherous travel conditions and highest risk of highway closures will encompass this time frame, with much of the warning area receiving 1-3 feet of snowfall and periods of whiteout conditions."

Moderate to heavy Sierra Nevada snow is expected Sunday PM through Wednesday AM. We could see up to 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet with periods of whiteout conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Avoid travel if possible! https://t.co/wkUJOML4G1 pic.twitter.com/ebW1qXSP8x — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 5, 2022

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol warned motorists of up to 3 feet of snow at the summit of I-80 and 4 feet at the top of Echo Summit on Highway 50.

"It can't be said too many times that attempting travel in the Sierra from Sunday night through Tuesday without maximum winter gear and preparation can be a life-threatening decision, and even with proper precautions it will be a long-duration ordeal," the weather service warned. "The snow will accumulate faster than it can be cleared, even on the main highways."

Meanwhile, the storm front will deliver about an inch to 3 inches of rain in the higher elevations of the Bay Area beginning late Monday through Wednesday.

"Forecasted rainfall totals for this system (now through Wednesday morning) is looking to be slightly higher than previously

advertised, but roughly still about an inch across the region," forecasters said. "Higher elevations such as the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucias/Big Sur could see 2-2.5 inches up to 3 inches."

Strong winds were also predicted for the Bay Area.

"Strong southerly winds are expected in response as the surface low re-strengthens and approaches our coastline near San Francisco," the weather service said. "As such, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire coastline, Marin County, the San Francisco Peninsula, and the Santa Cruz Mountains where wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph from 7 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Be cautious of downed trees and powerlines."

The storm front was also churning up the coastline with waves as high as 20 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning.

"Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion, especially for west-northwest facing beaches," weather service forecasters warned. "Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath."