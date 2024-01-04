Storm-damaged Pacifica Pier closed for repairs until late January

Officials in Pacifica announced that the closed Pacifica Pier would be remain shut down for several weeks to repair damage sustained during recent stormy weather.

"On December 28, 2023, a combination of high tides and large waves damaged sections of the Pacifica Municipal Pier's west-facing deck and concrete railing," the statement issued by the city read. The Pacifica Public Works Engineering Division and a consulting structural engineering assessed the damage and found the pier was unsafe for users and visitors.

Video of the pier taken on Thursday appeared to show it fenced off already. The engineering department confirmed that the pier was initially closed on Dec. 25. The projected high surf on Friday and Saturday will delay the start of the assessment, officials said.

The closure for the required structural assessment will last three weeks, starting Friday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 26. Pacifica officials said that following the assessment, engineers will determine if the pier can be reopened.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Department of Public Works Engineering Division at (650) 738-3767 or email engineering@pacifica.gov. Updates on the Pacifica Pier will be available online at www.cityofpacifica.org/pier.