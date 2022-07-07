Stockton hospital seeks help in identifying patient

STOCKTON -- St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton is seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who was brought in this week to the hospital after reportedly being found near a bank, Dignity Health Officials said in a press release Thursday.

The patient was located near Bank of America on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and was taken at approximately 11 p.m. Monday to the hospital, according to the press release.

The patient didn't have any documentation or evidence of identity with him.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s who has brown eyes with short black hair that contains some gray hair and a receding hairline.

He is between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs about 146 pounds, has no tattoos, and has a brown mark in the center of his abdomen above his belly button.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the hospital at (209) 943-2000.