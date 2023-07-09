How to watch Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Stern Grove Festival hosts famed country singer Lyle Lovett and his Large Band Sunday afternoon, but you don't have to be at the Grove to enjoy the music live.

CBS San Francisco and KBCW 44 Cable 12 will be livestreaming and broadcasting the wry country singer's performance as well as an opening set from San Francisco songwriter Andrew St. James starting at 2 p.m. Additional information on how to watch can be found below.

• What: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band and Andrew St. James live from the Stern Grove Festival

• Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023.

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.