Curry: Warriors talked about possibly bring back Kevin Durant; 'Hell, yeah'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry has acknowledged in a magazine interview that the Warriors explored a possible trade for his former Golden State teammate Kevin Durant.

In an interview with Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan, Curry said he was involved in team discussions about bringing back Durant to the team, a reunion which would also have meant blowing up the championship roster to effectuate a trade.

Curry spoke to Rolling Stone last month as news about Durant's rift with Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks became public. Weeks after Durant asked the Nets to trade him on June 30, the star forward reconciled with the team

Durant left Golden State in 2019 for the Nets after winning back-to-back NBA titles. Curry told Rolling Stone he relished the idea of possibly having Durant back with the current NBA champs.

"I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD's a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude."

Kevin Durant celebrates a double digit lead lead over the Clippers with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the first half April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

However, Curry also said the price for having KD back would mean breaking up a roster that just won the team's fourth title in the last eight seasons.

"And if you said, 'Oh, KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him,' I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I'd be like, 'Hell, yeah!' Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I'm playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I'm like, 'Hell, yeah!' There's all types of emotion and things that happen to the league. And if anybody's saying that you wouldn't entertain that conversation - no disrespect to anybody on our team - but you don't know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I've got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed."

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in June, securing the franchise's seventh championship overall.