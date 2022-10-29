Watch CBS News
Stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night.

The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 22nd Street in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

As of Friday night, police said the suspect in the incident was still at large.

