Stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night.
The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 22nd Street in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
As of Friday night, police said the suspect in the incident was still at large.
