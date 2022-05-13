Local psych favorites play afternoon BBQ in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Local psychedelic-rock outfit the Spiral Electric headlines a Sunday afternoon barbeque at the Bottom of the Hill with fellow space rockers Darsombra.

The roots of the band date back over a decade to when singer/guitarist/keyboard player Clay Andrews and lead guitarist Nicolas Percey first met while attending a concert at the Fillmore featuring Primal Scream and the Brian Jonestown Massacre in 2009.

The new friends struck up a creative partnership, writing songs that mixed modern and classic psychedelia with Britpop hooks, shoegaze drone and propulsive surf guitars. The pair teamed with a rhythm section and traveled to Los Angeles to record their first EPs -- 2015's Upon Your Shore -- that showcased the band's expansive sound.

The group would follow up with a second EP late in 2016 entitled Ask the Sky that further refined the Spiral Electric's approach to creating neo-psych anthems in the studio. The band built on it's local following, touring and sharing Bay Area stages with like-minded artists from here and abroad including Dead Meadow, Spindrift, the Kills, Swervedriver, Black Mountain, Lumerians, the Dandy Warhols, Cat Power, Jjuu-Jjuu and Turn Me On Dead Man.

Starting in 2018, the band (now filled out by bassist Michael Summers and drummer Matias Dragos) worked on compiling and recording the material that would make up its first proper full-length album. Released in the spring of 2019, the sprawling, hour-plus eponymous effort spotlights a heavier guitar attack without sacrificing the band's knack for crafting swirling, psychedelic ear candy. Recorded with Dead Meadow bassist Steve Kile and mastered by noted engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, the Mars Volta, ), the new album marks a significant leap forward in the Spiral Electric's sound.

Later that year, the band broke in new bass player Cedar Wingate with appearances at several California music festivals including Desert Stars (Joshua Tree), SubZero Festival (San Jose) and Oakland's Holiday on the Moon that Andrews helped organize. This show at the Bottom of the Hill is the band's first since heading to Southern California to record music for their next album. The Subliminal Sunday BBQ Show (which includes free barbeque provided by Sierra Nevada Brewing) will also include Baltimore, MD-based space-rock outfit Darsombra and Santa Rosa avant-garde drone-rock group Delta.

The Spiral Electric with Darsombra

Sunday, May 15, 3 p.m. $12-$15

The Bottom of the Hill