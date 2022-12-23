Students at Pacifica's Spindrift performing arts school thriving as they bring holiday cheer

PACIFICA -- For years, the non-profit Spindrift School of Performing Arts in Pacifica has been teaching and advocating for arts education in a battle against budget cutbacks that inevitably affect such programs. Its students are proof that having such access available to kids teaches confidence, courage, and inclusivity.

Spindrift students this week dressed in holiday sweaters and Santa hats ready to sing their favorite holiday songs. They rehearsed for about 15 minutes and then performed four Christmas classics flawlessly and with such energy that only a group of kids could have days before Christmas. Leading them on the piano was Spindrift founder Alex Bootzin, and leading them in song was Artistic Director Gary Ferguson, who knows a thing or two about performing having spent years on Broadway.

Ferguson now spends his time teaching dance and theater to kids and adults of all ages - and even takes it a step further, teaching them how to work together and be accepting of one another.

"This is a place where kids can be themselves, they can build community and work through relationships," Ferguson said.

Ferguson knows how important theater arts can be for students, and kids will now have more access to it. Earlier this year, voters helped pass Proposition 28, which funds arts education in all California schools. But until now, the opportunity to have arts education wasn't always available to students.

Spindrift has been filling that hole for years, as a non-profit that was founded in 1994 by Martha Phillips Bootzin and her husband Alex, giving kids a place to learn and thrive in arts education.

Students come from all over the Bay Area to participate, and they love the experience, but they also love working with Ferguson, who loves sharing his passion for theatre arts.

"I knew that if I shared the absolute love I have for theater, kids would really resonate with that." he said.

Spindrift's winter show "Mamma Mia" had so many kids auditioning that they had to have two casts, giving everyone a chance to be seen and a chance to shine.

They are already looking towards next year and have plans to do School of Rock and Frozen Jr. For more information you can find them at spindriftschool.org