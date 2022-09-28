Spike in abandoned Husky dogs at Peninsula shelter likely due to 'Game of Thrones'

BURLINGAME (BCN/CBS SF) -- The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agencies announced on Tuesday.

Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes free training and a toy, leash, collar and harness for those who want to open their homes to a new furry friend.

"A common question amongst potential adopters when they visit our shelter is, 'Why do you have so many huskies?'" said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. "The simple answer may be that these dogs are the latest in a long line of trendy animals made popular by pop culture."

Tarbox points to the dire wolves from Game of Thrones, which resemble gigantic husky-wolf dogs.

"It is possible that fans of the saga were looking for their own replica dire wolf and found the husky," she said. "But unfortunately, they may not have prepared for this special and energetic breed."

There are currently 15 huskies and husky mixes available for adoption in Burlingame, which is 50 percent of the total dogs available, PHS said.

Huskies are excellent family pets that require a lot of activity, both physical and mental. They are known for their loyalty and love to be with people. They can be quite independent and, on occasion, they can be escape artists, said the PHS. Homes with previous experience with this breed who are looking for a new pet are encouraged to consider adopting one of these "mini dire wolves."

Each adoptable dog has been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Adoption fees for the dogs are $160.