Spectators gather in San Francisco to watch Pier 39 fireworks show

Crowds starting to gather at San Francisco's waterfront early Thursday afternoon to stake out space to watch the city's big fireworks show over the bay.

Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing at Pier 39, where hundreds of people have gathered over the course of the day to get ready for the fireworks display.

One of the best spots to enjoy the festivities is Luau Lounge, where we met Jazmin and Melissa.

"Today it's Fourth of July! America! Go America!" said Jazmin and Melissa, who have been working at Luau Lounge for a few years. Thursday, they wore their best festive outfits to celebrate with customers.

"By 8, I think we'll see the fireworks, so there's gonna be hella people here. Like standing in line, Like in Fleet Week, we had people standing up right here, setting up next to the bar just watching," added Jazmin.

Among the excited customers is the Pinzón family, who came all the way from San Jose to continue their family tradition since they all became American citizens five years ago.

"We love this country and how people experience and celebrate the independence here. Everyone is very patriotic. That's what we like the most!" said Monica Pinzón.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Right on the pier, we met Myriam Jordan, who traveled from Sacramento to celebrate with her family after the fireworks were canceled there due to the fires.

"It's gonna be crowded. It's gonna be fun. A lot of people. Fourth of July, it's a memory. It's history," Myriam said.

There were also visitors from England, who are driving through the US and decided to join the celebrations in San Francisco after seeing how colorful the Fourth of July celebrations are in movies.

"We planned to be here for Fourth of July because we wanted to be in a big city because we knew there were gonna be lots of fireworks going on and see things that we've never experienced before," said the British visitors.

Now, it's all about waiting for the moment while making memories and celebrating the holiday in true American style.