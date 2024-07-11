Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in South San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have responded to a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in a South San Jose neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, the collision took place near Winfield Boulevard and Furlong Drive shortly after 4 p.m. A motorcycle and a vehicle were involved.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead the scene. Their identity was not released.

The incident is the 24th fatal collision in San Jose this year.

Police said that traffic on Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill and Coleman roads will be impacted for several hours. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.