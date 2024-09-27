Richmond man accused of threatening victim, shooting at South San Francisco workplace

Police arrested an East Bay man for allegedly making threats to a victim along with threatening a mass shooting at a workplace on the Peninsula, officers said.

According to South San Francisco police, an investigation was launched on Sep. 20 after the victim reported threats involving the mention of a firearm. Police said the suspect also threatened to carry out a shooting where the victim worked in South San Francisco.

During the investigation, police said the suspect made additional threats to the victim. Attempts to locate the suspect were not successful.

A search warrant was issued for the suspect's home in Richmond. On Thursday, South San Francisco detectives, along with the North Central Regional Swat Team and crisis negotiators executed the warrant.

As the home was searched, police said they found armor piercing ammunition.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Pao Chiam Saechao of Richmond, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. Saechao was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

According to jail records, Saechao is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Blake of the South San Francisco police at 650-877-8900 or to email tips@ssf.net.